MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Trash and compost pick-up will follow its regular schedule Monday, June 30 through Thursday, July 3.

Those whose normal weekly pick-up day is Friday should put your toters out for Thursday pick-up.

The Michigan City Refuse Department will cover as much of its Friday route as possible on Thursday, and come in for a short shift on the holiday, Friday, July 4, to pick up whatever couldn’t be collected on Thursday.

Call the Refuse Department at (219) 873-1530 with questions or concerns.