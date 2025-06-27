Five people lost their lives late Wednesday night, June 25, after the SUV in which they were riding was struck by a South Shore commuter train, the Gary Police Department and the Town of Chesterton are reporting.

According to the Gary Police Department, the accident occurred just after 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Utah Street, just west of Miller.

On their arrival at the scene, Gary police officers and firefighters located five deceased victims who had been ejected from the severely damaged SUV.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle struck by the train went around an active railroad crossing,” the GPD said.

A passenger on the South Shore train at the time advised the Town of Chesterton just after the accident occurred that it involved eastbound Train 133, which had departed Millennium Station at 9:03 p.m.

At this time the victims’ identities remain unconfirmed but their names will be released once their families have been “adequately notified,” the GPD said.

Detective T. Aguilar of the Gary Police Department is investigating the crash in partnership with the NICTD Transit Police Department.

“Several crew members and passengers occupied the South Shore Train during the collision, none of whom sustained injuries,” the GPD said.

“The Gary Police Department extends our sincere condolences to the friends and families of those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” the GPD said. “You are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are committed to providing you with unwavering support during this difficult time.”