Press Release, Franciscan Health:

Three-day event aimed at a variety of trauma care audiences

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health is partnering with multiple healthcare organizations from around the Great Lakes for a three-day regional trauma care conference.

The Great Lakes Regional Trauma Conference is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 to Friday, Aug. 22 at the Stardust Event Center, 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

The conference is aimed at healthcare professionals from throughout the Great Lakes, including trauma/general surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, emergency physicians, anesthesiologists, intensivists, nurses, therapists, allied health, EMS, fire, police, medical students, case workers, social workers and any other professionals involved in providing trauma care. Continuing medical education (CME) hours are available.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Sponsorship information, the full agenda, registration and hotel information are available online. Registrations must be complete by Aug. 15.

The conference is being presented by Franciscan Health in partnership with Regional Health Systems, Hamilton Medical, the Blue Chip Casino, Hearts in Motion, ISA, Region V for Kids Great Lakes Consortium for Disaster Response, Parkview Health, Beacon Health System and Loyola University Chicago. Sponsors include Regional Care Group, Indiana Department of Health, Superior EMS, Air Methods and Octoplasma.