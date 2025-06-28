Overnight lane closures will take place on I-65 to extend the current traffic configuration between 61st Ave and I-94 south of U.S. 30. This is a coordinated effort to match up our pavement patching work between 93rd Ave and Central Ave and bridge work between 61st Ave and I-94 going forward. Overnight lane closures are currently scheduled for 8pm Monday, June 30 through 4am Tuesday, July 1.

I-65 will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction, with the left lane of northbound I-65 as a counterflow lane on the southbound side. This counterflow lane will connect with the current counterflow lane that begins near 61st Ave. Motorists in the left counterflow lane on northbound I-65 will not have access to the U.S. 30, 61st Ave or Ridge Rd interchanges.