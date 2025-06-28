Wednesday, July 2, 2025 – Elkhart County – Produce Distribution

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by Key Bank and will serve 150 households.

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 – St. Joseph County

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Indiana Toll Road Mishawaka Maintenance Building, 52452 Ash Rd., Granger, IN 46530 (across from Discovery Middle School)

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana Toll Road and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 10, 2025 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is sponsored by Starke County Community Foundation and Starke County Health Department and will serve 200 households.

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C.R. 4, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 – St. Joseph County

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: The former Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 17, 2025 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Kingsford Heights Community Center, 515 Wayland Rd., Kingsford Heights,

IN 46346

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 150 households.

Monday, July 21, 2025 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Heartland Church, 6020 S. 300 E., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares, Starke County Community Foundation, and Starke County Health Department and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 24, 2025 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 24, 2025 – St. Joseph County

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST *While supplies last.

Where: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545

*This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, July 31, 2025 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: San Pierre Town Park, 201 W. Eliza St., San Pierre, IN 46374 (across from the All Saints Catholic Church)

*This distribution is sponsored by Starke County Community Foundation and Starke County Health Department and will serve 200 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Indiana Toll Road, Key Bank, Lippert Cares, Starke County Community Foundation, Starke County Health Department, and United Way of Marshall County for sponsoring these distributions.

100% ($176,146.00) [FY2024-2025] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.