Prepare for your deer hunt! Join Indiana DNR’s Deer Program Coordinator for a live webinar on July 1 at 6 p.m. ET to learn about the Indiana deer hunting regulations effective this year.

This event will be held via Teams Live and is a virtual, webinar-style event. You will need a computer or a handheld mobile device and an internet connection to attend the webinar. A recording of this webinar will be placed on the Indiana DNR YouTube channel following the event.