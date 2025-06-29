Press Release by Franciscan Health:

Ceribell System helps quickly detect, treat potentially life-threatening seizures, reducing hospital transfers

Franciscan Health is transforming neurological care for critically ill patients at its hospitals across Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s South Suburbs with the adoption of the Ceribell System, an FDA-cleared electroencephalography (EEG) device powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Franciscan Health Crown Point, Dyer, Michigan City, Munster and Olympia Fields all employ the device in their hospitals. The technology was first implemented at Franciscan Health Michigan City in January 2024 before being adopted at the Crown Point hospital in September 2024, in Olympia Fields in December 2024 and in the Dyer and Munster hospitals this spring.

Designed for rapid seizure detection and continuous monitoring, this groundbreaking technology enables local hospital teams to quickly make critical treatment decisions and potentially provide better outcomes for patients at risk of non-convulsive seizures.

These seizures occur without obvious symptoms, making them difficult to detect and often delaying treatment. Without prompt management with anti-seizure medication, non-convulsive seizures can become more difficult to manage. Similar to stroke, “time is brain” for seizures and prompt diagnosis and intervention are critical as treatment efficacy declines with every hour of delay.

The Ceribell System includes an easy-to-apply headband, a portable recorder and intuitive AI-driven software. Setup takes less than 5 minutes, giving clinicians fast access to EEG data for timely, informed decision making. A recent retrospective analysis found that compared to conventional EEG, initial assessment with Ceribell was associated with a median reduction of ICU stay by four days.

“For our patients it provides rapid, bedside EEG to help detect seizures in various clinical presentations,” said Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Medical Director of Emergency Services Derwin Philip, MD. “It not only helps for faster diagnosis and treatment, but also for improved clinical outcomes, overtreatment avoidance and unnecessary admissions or transfers.”

This technology is not meant to replace conventional EEG monitoring. Rather, it is a complementary solution that enables expanded EEG coverage throughout the hospital.

“It empowers clinicians to make more informed decisions at the bedside, improving outcomes for patients with various medical, neurological and psychiatric conditions,” said Franciscan Health Crown Point Vice President of Medical Affairs Ryan Misek, DO, FACOEP, FACEP, who is also an emergency room physician. “This technology helps bridge the gap between immediate care and in-depth analysis, enhancing both efficiency and accuracy in the emergency department and critical care settings.”