FAIRGROUNDS ROAD CLOSURE – PLEASE READ

We are excited to share that a brand new 4-H Row road has been installed at the fairgrounds—a major improvement made possible by the hard work of our dedicated volunteers and the support of generous sponsors over the past few weeks.

However, early access by unauthorized vehicles has already caused damage.

This is extremely disappointing and unfair to those who have poured their time and effort into making these improvements for the benefit of all.

The new road is blocked off and CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC until JULY 4TH. This includes cars, golf carts, bicycles, and foot traffic.

We are asking everyone to please respect the barricades. Ignoring these closures puts the project at risk and disrespects the people who made it possible. Anyone caught moving barricades may responsible for any and all damages!

Let’s work together to protect the progress being made and ensure the fairgrounds are ready for a great 2025 LaPorte County Fair.

Thank you for your cooperation.