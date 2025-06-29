𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 – 𝐂𝐎𝐎𝐋𝐒𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐎𝐖𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐒𝐇 𝐈𝐍𝐕𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐆𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

#LCSO Theannounces the arrests and criminal charges of Deondra L. MOORE and Felisha A. STOUT in connection with the June 27th fatality crash that occurred on CR 400 North.

Shortly after 1:00 PM, 29-year-old MOORE of Fort Wayne and 26-year-old STOUT of Westville were operating passenger vehicles in Coolspring Township. MOORE was driving a 2009 Nissan Rogue and STOUT was driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty. MOORE and STOUT were traveling westbound on CR 400 North in a back-and-forth road rage incident.

The vehicle being operated by MOORE drove left of center, off the south side of the roadway, collided with several trees and caught fire. MOORE, a 10-year-old boy, and a 10-month-old girl were able to escape the wreckage. MOORE’S daughter, 10-month-old Khleja’nae L. SIMS, perished in the blaze.

Following the crash, STOUT left the scene and the immediate area. Several minutes later STOUT returned to the crash scene after deputies had arrived.

STOUT was detained shortly after her arrival. MOORE was transported by ground to an area hospital for treatment. STOUT and MOORE were eventually transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) where a 48-hour hold was placed on the both of them.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division continued working into the late evening hours gathering information and obtaining statements.

Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek presented investigation findings in a probable cause affidavit to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Probable Cause was later found charging STOUT and MOORE with the following offenses:

•STOUT – Leaving the Scene (Fatality Crash), L4 Felony

•MOORE – Reckless Homicide, L5 Felony

#LCJ STOUT and MOORE remain housed the. STOUT is being held on a $20,005.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court I. MOORE is being held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond through through Superior Court I.

Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen stated, “The circumstances of this crash are unequivocally inexcusable.” “The arrestees are being held accountable for their actions and for the death of a defenseless Khleja’nae.” “Thank you to the agencies who provided assistance at the scene and those continuing to assist with the investigation,” added Captain Allen.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.