PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor LaPorte Construction Company will close State Road 8 between C.R. 150 W and C.R. 50 W on or after Monday, July 7.

State Road 8 will be closed through late August for a bridge deck overlay project over Cobb Ditch. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 231, State Road 10 and State Road 49.

The current closure on State Road 49 between C.R. 1050 S and C.R. 1125 S (south of Kouts) for a bridge deck overlay at Reeves Ditch will open before State Road 8 closes.