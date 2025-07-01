The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department is reminding the public that Thursday, July 3rd is the last day to get your annual beach sticker. You can get your sticker at the parking sticker office in Washington Park.
Additional information for hours and pricing is below:
Address: 6 on the Lake, Michigan City, IN
Office Hours:
Sun-Mon: CLOSED
Tues-Fri: 10 AM-6 PM
Sat: 9 AM- 1 PM
Annual Beach Sticker Cost:
Civil City Resident- FREE
Senior Center Member- $28
Laporte County Resident- $35
Other Indiana Resident- $100
Out of State- $150
Civil City Replacement Sticker- $20
Other Replacement Stickers- cost of original sticker