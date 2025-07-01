The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department is reminding the public that Thursday, July 3rd is the last day to get your annual beach sticker. You can get your sticker at the parking sticker office in Washington Park.

Additional information for hours and pricing is below:

Address: 6 on the Lake, Michigan City, IN

Office Hours:

Sun-Mon: CLOSED

Tues-Fri: 10 AM-6 PM

Sat: 9 AM- 1 PM

Annual Beach Sticker Cost:

Civil City Resident- FREE

Senior Center Member- $28

Laporte County Resident- $35

Other Indiana Resident- $100

Out of State- $150

Civil City Replacement Sticker- $20

Other Replacement Stickers- cost of original sticker