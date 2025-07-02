La Porte—La Porte Online School is preparing to welcome new students for the 2025-26 academic year. Building on a successful inaugural year, the program continues to offer Indiana families a unique combination of tuition-free, flexible online learning and traditional school community engagement.

The fully online K-12 program features state-certified teachers delivering personalized, standards-aligned curriculum through Edmentum’s proven platform. Available through open enrollment to any Indiana resident, La Porte Online School offers particular benefits for students who:

● Require flexible scheduling due to family, health, or personal circumstances

● Thrive in self-directed learning environments

● Seek accelerated learning opportunities or additional academic support

● Want to maintain participation in school activities while learning online

Applications for the 2025-26 school year are now open. Interested families can apply online at

www.lpcsc.k12.in.us or email lponline@lpcsc.k12.in.us with questions.