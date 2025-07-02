La Porte County Symphony Orchestra announced the passing of Richard Watson and made the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and phenomenal musician, Richard Watson.

“Richard was a wonderful human, musician, and teacher! Richard was our principal tuba and has been performing with the LCSO for 31 years. He also had been an adjunct professor at Valparaiso University for over 30 years. Richard received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, and his graduate degree from Northwestern. His marvelous musicianship had afforded him many opportunities in life, some of these include being a member of the Honolulu, Utah, and Houston Symphonies.

“Richard’s other passion in life was motorcycling. He had been riding for over 40 years and had even toured Ireland, Scotland, England, and Continental Europe on his own motorcycle. He also passed that love of motorcycles on through being an instructor at ABATE Motorcycle Safety for over 30 years. He has won 3 awards : Indiana Instructor of the Year (twice), and the Rodney V. Taylor Award for excellence in promoting motorcycle safety.

“Richard wasn’t just a teacher/musician, he was a kind soul that helped anyone he could. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed. Funeral services and memorials will be announced as soon as they are available.

“Please feel free to share your fond memories of Richard with us!”