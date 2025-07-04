Coast Guard and local law enforcement crews across the Great Lakes are scheduled to increase the number of boating safety patrols over the Fourth of July weekend as part of Operation Dry Water, a nationwide initiative focused on enforcing laws against boating under the influence (BUI).

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

Boating sober is one way to make the Great Lakes safer for everyone on the water.

Boating is a popular way to celebrate the holidays; however, it is important to remember boating laws. Not only is boating under the influence irresponsible, it’s illegal. Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time, which is crucial when operating a vessel.

“If you’re booking a trip on any passenger vessel on Lake Michigan, ask to see the captain’s Merchant Mariner Credential to confirm they’re properly licensed,” said Lt. Josoph Neff, Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer. “If the captain can’t show their license, don’t board the boat.”

