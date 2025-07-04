ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have ramp closures at the State Road 2 and U.S. 20/31 bypass interchange next week.

Ramp closures will be in place during daytime work hours between Monday, July 7 and Friday, July 11. These closures are necessary to accommodate the resurfacing of State Road 2 in this area.

Ramps to and from eastbound State Road 2 are scheduled to be closed Monday, July 7, and ramps to and from westbound State Road 2 are scheduled to be closed Tuesday, July 8. However, this schedule is weather dependent and therefore subject to change. Motorists should be prepared to seek alternate routes.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.