The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the winners of their Annual Community Awards. This event is taking place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Spa Special Events Center. Everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating the remarkable contributions of organizations, businesses, and individuals within the Duneland community.

Award Categories and Honorees are as follows:

New Construction Award: Chesterton Police Station, Cergizan’s Auto and Truck Repair, Net Par, Great and Small Animal Clinic

Business Renovation Award: Pizza Terra, Westchester Public Library

Putting Duneland on the Map Award: Chesterton Cruise-In

Humanitarian of the Year Award: Angela Wehner

Golden Achievement Award: Tom Roberts

Volunteer of the Year Award: To Be Announced at Event

Serviceperson of the Year Award: To Be Announced at Event

Duneland Distinguished Woman: To Be Announced at Event

Maura Mundell, Duneland Chamber President, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “We are incredibly excited to present these awards to such deserving winners. Their dedication and hard work have made a significant impact on our community, and it is an honor to recognize their contributions.”

This event would not be possible without our incredible sponsors: 1ST Source Bank Chesterton, Avalon Springs Health Campus, Berglund Construction, Cleveland-Cliffs, CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Comcast Business, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Horizon Bank, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, Mojo Video, NIPSCO, NITCO, Northwest Health-Porter, Porter Bank, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, Tudor Floors & More | Kiba Studios, Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes, and WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM.

Tickets are available for $40, and tables of eight can be reserved for $320. To RSVP, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org or call 219.926.5513.