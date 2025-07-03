La Porte, IN – While the annual tradition of a flyover is never certain until it’s certain, this year’s plans and logistics have come down to the wire and delayed the Kiwanis Club’s ability to confirm the flyover before today. The Kiwanis Club of La Porte is pleased to announce that there will be a flyover – in fact, two flyovers, at the 2025 La Porte 4th of July Parade.

Courtesy of the 122nd Fighter Wing (122 FW) unit of the Indiana Air National Guard, stationed at Fort Wayne Air National Guard Station in Fort Wayne, Indiana, two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft are scheduled to grace the skies on July 4th with an estimated flyover time between 9:50 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

In addition, Kiwanis is pleased to announce a second flyover which will feature pilots with a connection to our hometown. We have 3 pilots flying in from the Lima Lima Flight Team based out of Lake City, Florida. Additional details will be provided with posts to the Kiwanis Club of La Porte Facebook page.

The parade will not begin from its starting point at Tipton Street in La Porte until both flyovers have completed their respective runs.

For up-to-date information on Parade Day, visit www.Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org.