Here is the Schedule for today Saturday July 5th at The LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR
For more information check out their website at www.lpfair.com.
Saturday, July 5, 2025
Gates Open at Noon
6:00 am to noon: Animal Species Drop Off
8:00 am Rabbit Open Show Contest, 4-H Rabbit
judging to follow
Noon: 2024 LaPorte County Fair Ribbon Cutting
and Flag Ceremony at the Main Gate
Noon: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Opens, Home
and Family Open Class Judging to Begin
Noon – 7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail
12:30pm: Live Shark Encounter
2:00pm: LaPorte County Toddler Pageant
(Entertainment Tent)
2:00pm: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
3:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
4:00pm: LaPorte County Queen Contest
(Entertainment Tent)
4pm-5:30pm: Neil Alliesee (Entertainment Tent)
6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
5:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
5:00 Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
7:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
7pm-9:30pm: Jim Post Band (Entertainment Tent)
7:00- Full Throttle Monster Trucks ($25)
Check out www.lpfair.com for schedule information. Thank you to our 2025 Events Sponsors for the La Porte County Fair: The La Porte County Fair, Arnett Construction & Roofing , Chesterton Physical Therapy, and NIPSCO.