Schedule for today Saturday July 5th at The LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR

For more information check out their website at www.lpfair.com.

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Gates Open at Noon

6:00 am to noon: Animal Species Drop Off

8:00 am Rabbit Open Show Contest, 4-H Rabbit

judging to follow

Noon: 2024 LaPorte County Fair Ribbon Cutting

and Flag Ceremony at the Main Gate

Noon: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Opens, Home

and Family Open Class Judging to Begin

Noon – 7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail

12:30pm: Live Shark Encounter

2:00pm: LaPorte County Toddler Pageant

(Entertainment Tent)

2:00pm: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)

3:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey

4:00pm: LaPorte County Queen Contest

(Entertainment Tent)

4pm-5:30pm: Neil Alliesee (Entertainment Tent)

6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade

5:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey

5:00 Queen City Circus (Grandstands)

7:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey

7pm-9:30pm: Jim Post Band (Entertainment Tent)

7:00- Full Throttle Monster Trucks ($25)

Check out www.lpfair.com for schedule information. Thank you to our 2025 Events Sponsors for the La Porte County Fair: The La Porte County Fair, Arnett Construction & Roofing , Chesterton Physical Therapy, and NIPSCO.