To accommodate passengers attending University of Notre Dame 2025 home football games, the South Shore Line will provide the following service.

All times listed in Eastern Time (ET)

* Shuttle bus will stage at the drop-off location on campus and depart @ 8:30p to meet Tr 512.

** Shuttle bus will stage at the drop-off location on campus and depart with passengers one hour after the conclusion of the game to the Airport to meet the Extra train. Extra departs the Airport 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

3:30p ET Kick-off

• Free shuttle bus service provided between the South Bend International Airport and Notre Dame Stadium.

• Train 503 arrives at the Airport at 11:38a ET, and Train 505 at 2:05p ET. Passengers can then board a shuttle bus near the South Shore train platform and will be dropped off at the IU School of Medicine building on campus (1234 N Notre Dame Ave, South Bend, IN 46617).

• Tr 512 departs the Airport at 10:43p ET. The shuttle bus will stage at the drop-off location on campus and leave at 8:30p ET to meet Tr 512.

7:30p ET Kick-off

• Train 503 arrives at the Airport at 11:38a ET, Tr 505 at 2:05p ET, and Tr 507 at 4:18p ET. Passengers can then board a shuttle bus near the South Shore train platform and will be dropped off at the IU School of Medicine building on campus (1234 N Notre Dame Ave, South Bend, IN 46617).

• Following the game, an Extra train will run departing the Airport 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game. The shuttle bus will stage at the drop-off location on campus and leave with passengers one hour after the conclusion of the game to return to the Airport.