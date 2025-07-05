Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) proudly announces the launch of its new Web-Based Data Transparency Portal, designed to enhance public access to critical information and ensure accountability. This cutting-edge platform provides easy access to comprehensive data on the agency’s operations, programs, and services.

As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and service excellence, the portal offers a user-friendly interface featuring interactive dashboards and real-time data. Users can explore a wide range of information, including agency grant allocations, service performance metrics, and program outcomes.

Along with agency data, the portal also features the full economic impact veterans bring to the state. The Economic Impact dashboard details the billions of dollars IDVA assists the Indiana Veteran Community in acquiring.

This initiative empowers stakeholders by providing them with the tools needed to make informed decisions and engage more effectively with the Indiana Veteran Community, IDVA, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We are excited to introduce this portal as a part of our dedication to transparency and improving the lives of veterans across the state,” said Jake Adams, IDVA Director. “By making our data more accessible, we hope to foster a culture of openness and trust with the communities we serve.”

The Web-Based Data Transparency Portal is now live and accessible via the agency’s official website https://www.in.gov/dva/

For more information, please contact IDVA Communications Director Joseph DeVito, at (317) 264-9873 or JDeVito@dva.in.gov.