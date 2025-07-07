TRAFFIC ALERT-Overnight Closures on I-94 construction between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 Monday, July 7 through Saturday, July 12.moving to phase two

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will conduct overnight lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 Monday, July 7 through Saturday, July 12.

Lane closures will take place during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-94 is currently reduced to two lanes through the work zone so this will further reduce traffic to one lane during these timeframes. There will also be a temporary closure of the ramp from U.S. 20 eastbound to I-94 westbound, which is currently scheduled to occur overnight Tuesday, July 8.

These overnight lane closures are to move traffic into the phase two construction configuration. In this next phase, traffic will be split with one lane on either side of the work zone in each direction.

Construction work this year includes concrete patching along this stretch of I-94 and a bridge deck overlay on I-94 over Norris Ditch (just west of C.R. 400 N). During this work, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.

Patching and overlay work will be ongoing through mid-December, 2025. Additionally, this contract includes a full bridge deck replacement on Bleck Rd over I-94 in 2026, which will include restrictions on I-94.