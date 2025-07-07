CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Health is embarking on a project, in collaboration with community partners, to further transform the former Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital campus.

Franciscan Alliance donated more than 12 acres of land adjacent to the former Franciscan Health Crown Point property at 1201 S. Main St. to its neighbor at the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA. Work is already well underway by Tonn and Blank Construction to build the YMCA Sportscenter at Crown Point. The Sportscenter will contain dedicated courts for basketball and pickleball. The YMCA Sportscenter is expected to open in January 2026.

The former bed tower and a portion of the first floor of the main hospital building are slated for demolition by Tonn and Blank Construction beginning in or around September. Once complete, the portions of the building slated for demolition will remain as green space on the property.

Construction fencing is scheduled to be erected outside of the former emergency room entrance on Court Street on Monday, as work continues inside the former hospital and connecting buildings to ready them for the project. Some traffic patterns through the parking lots will be adjusted for safety purposes as the work continues.

Multiple administrative and clinical programs are slated to remain on the property, which has been used for a variety of outpatient services since the new hospital opened near Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 in January 2024.

The Burrell Cancer Center, which has an entrance on Court Street, will remain open to patients throughout the project. Cancer services will move to The Dean and Barbara White Cancer Center, currently under construction by Tonn and Blank adjacent to the new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital at 12750 St. Francis Drive, when it opens in 2027.