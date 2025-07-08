Here is your schedule for Tuesday July 8th for The LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Gates Open at 10am
Veterans Day – All Active Military and Veterans
Free with ID
8:00am: 4-H Beef/Dairy Judging Begins (Livestock
Arena)
10:00am – 7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
10:00am Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
10:15 Opening ceremonies for Veterans Day (Main
Gate)
10:15-2:00- Veterans Day Booths and Card Making
(FMEC Event Building)
11:00am: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
12:00: Story Time with the Queen
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides – $35 Unlimited
Rides
1:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
2:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
4:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
4:00: 4H Champions and Mini 4 H Graduation
(Entertainment Tent)
6:30pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
7:00pm: LaPorte County Fair Rodeo (Stock
provided by TK Pro Rodeo)
7pm-9:30pm Head Honchos
#wims #whfb