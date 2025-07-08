Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews are conducting seal coating operations resulting in the closure of State Road 14 beginning on or a3fter today, July 8.

State Road 14 will be closed between I-65 and U.S. 421 for approximately two days. The official detour for this closure will follow I-65, State Road 114 and U.S. 421.

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather sensitive so the schedule is subject to change.