La Porte — La Porte Community School Corporation is excited to announce that Elizabeth

Wiesemann has accepted the position of Associate Principal at La Porte High School for the

2025-26 school year.

Mrs. Wiesemann has been the Principal of Kingsbury Elementary School since July 2015.

Before that, she served as the Assistant Principal at La Porte High School from 2014 to 2015

and began her career with the La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) in 2006 as a

fourth-grade teacher.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from DePauw University, graduating Magna Cum Laude,

and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration and Supervision from Ball State University,

graduating Summa Cum Laude. Mrs. Wiesemann possesses both Indiana teaching and

building-level administrator licenses.

Under Mrs. Wiesemann’s leadership, Kingsbury Elementary has achieved significant

recognition, including designation as a Family Friendly School by the IDOE, HeartSafe

certification, and recognition by the IDOE for outstanding IREAD-3 scores. She has successfully

partnered with the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte to secure a new playground, implemented

monthly Professional Learning Community meetings, and helped establish the elementary

assistant principal position that currently serves at Handley Elementary.

“I am thrilled to return to La Porte High School and collaborate with the exceptional faculty, staff,

and students,” said Mrs. Wiesemann. “I look forward to fostering a supportive environment

where every student is valued, encouraged, and challenged to achieve their full potential.”

Mrs. Wiesemann, a native of La Porte, lives in the community with her family. This appointment

will become effective in the 2025-26 school year.