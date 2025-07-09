STATEHOUSE – Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. A record-breaking 1,091 students applied for the 2025-2026 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with nearly 300 scholarships awarded.

“Good teachers are essential to educating and preparing our students for lifelong success,” Soliday said. “With this program, we are making it easier for high-achieving young Hoosiers to one day lead Indiana’s classrooms.”

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Noelle Gapinski, Valparaiso High School;

Juliana Guerrero, Chesterton Senior High School;

Guinevere Lay, Portage High School; and

Olivia Miller, Kouts Middle-High School.

Soliday said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher. Questions may be directed to NextTeacher@che.in.gov.