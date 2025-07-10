Michigan City & La Porte, IN – The Collective invites families to Farmed & Forged Market for a weekend filled with fun, learning, and fresh local food as they launch Curious Chefs, a new program designed to inspire kids to become healthy eaters and enthusiastic supporters of local food.

Kids Weekend begins Saturday, July 12 in Michigan City and continues Sunday, July 13 in La Porte. Both events feature free activities, live demonstrations, and special giveaways designed to make the farmers market even more engaging for kids of all ages.

Michigan City Market – Saturday, July 12 | 8 AM – 12 PM | 800 Washington

Highlights:

Curious Chefs Launch: Each child receives a free $2 produce voucher to shop for something fresh. Kids can also complete an activity to be entered to win $10 Market Money.

Sign up for our email list to enter a drawing for a Farmed & Forged tote bag and $20 Market Money.

Free books and family resources from Dunebrook Healthy Families

Meet Freya from Michigan City Police K9 Unit and learn about K9 safety.

Fire safety demonstrations with the Michigan City Fire Department (9–11 AM).

Show tunes performance by Canterbury Theatre (9–9:30 AM).

Boys & Girls Club Back-to-School Donation Drive (see list below).

Triple SNAP Benefits: Shoppers using SNAP can triple their dollars to purchase fresh produce and pantry staples.

La Porte Market – Sunday, July 13 | 10 AM – 1 PM | Monroe x Lincolnway

Highlights:

Curious Chefs Launch: Free $2 produce vouchers for kids, plus a chance to win $10 Market Money by completing an activity.

Sign up for our email list for a chance to win a Farmed & Forged tote bag and $20 Market Money.

Meet the La Porte Police K9 Unit.

Explore the La Porte Fire Department fire truck.

Games and activities with Full Tilt Arcade (weather dependent).

Custom kids’ keychains for purchase with Second Star Keychains.

Boys & Girls Club Back-to-School Donation Drive (see list below)

Special surprises from market vendors throughout the day.

Triple SNAP Benefits available to all SNAP shoppers.

Boys & Girls Club of LaPorte County Back-to-School Donation Drive:

We’re collecting classroom essentials to support local kids. Donations can be dropped off at the Market Info Booth during Kids Weekend. Items needed include:

Construction paper

Plain white paper

Card stock (all colors)

Glue bottles and sticks

Markers

Sharpies

Crayons

Kleenex

Paper towels

Ziplock bags (all sizes)

Clorox wipes (or similar)

Play Doh

Small “treasure box” style prizes

“Our markets have always been about building community and making healthy food accessible,” said Mandy Krickhahn, Founder of The Collective. “Curious Chefs takes that mission further by getting kids excited to learn about fresh food and try something new.”

About Farmed & Forged

Farmed & Forged is a producers-only farmers market dedicated to making fresh, local food accessible to everyone while supporting small businesses, farmers, and makers across Northwest Indiana. It is currently the only farmers market in Indiana offering Triple SNAP benefits. Learn more at www.thecollectivein.com/fandf