Friday, July 11
- 9:00 am: 4-H Livestock Auction; 4-H Pie Auction & Horse/Pony judging
- 10:00 am – 7:00 pm: Curious Kids & Tractor Trail; Petting Zoo & Buildings open
- 11:00 am: Extreme Raptors
- 12:00 pm: Pioneerland opens
- 1:00 pm: Carnival ($35 rides)
- 2:00 pm: Extreme Raptors
- 3:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
- 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Jim Post Band (Entertainment Tent)
- 5:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
- 6:00 pm: Antique Tractor Parade
- 6:30 pm: Extreme Raptors
- 7:00 pm: Silly Safari; The Aftermath (Entertainment Tent); Demolition Derby ($15)
For more information check out www.lpfair.com