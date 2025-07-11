Friday, July 11

  • 9:00 am: 4-H Livestock Auction; 4-H Pie Auction & Horse/Pony judging
  • 10:00 am – 7:00 pm: Curious Kids & Tractor Trail; Petting Zoo & Buildings open
  • 11:00 am: Extreme Raptors
  • 12:00 pm: Pioneerland opens
  • 1:00 pm: Carnival ($35 rides)
  • 2:00 pm: Extreme Raptors
  • 3:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
  • 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Jim Post Band (Entertainment Tent)
  • 5:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
  • 6:00 pm: Antique Tractor Parade
  • 6:30 pm: Extreme Raptors
  • 7:00 pm: Silly Safari; The Aftermath (Entertainment Tent); Demolition Derby ($15)

For more information check out www.lpfair.com