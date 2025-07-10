Thursday, July 10
- 8:00 am: 4-H Dairy & Open-class judging
- 10:00 am – 7:00 pm: Curious Kids & Tractor Trail; Petting Zoo & Buildings open
- 11:00 am: Extreme Raptors
- 12:00 pm: Story Time with the Queen
- 1:00 pm: Carnival ($35 rides); Bear Hollow Carvers
- 2:30 pm: Extreme Raptors
- 3:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
- 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Johnny V (Entertainment Tent); Bear Hollow Carvers
- 5:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
- 6:00 pm: Supreme Showman Contest; Antique Tractor Parade
- 6:30 pm: Extreme Raptors
- 7:00 pm: Crawpuppies (Entertainment Tent); Silly Safari; Warren Zeiders w/ Austin Williams (Grandstands)
- 8:00 pm: Bear Hollow Carvers