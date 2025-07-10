Thursday, July 10

  • 8:00 am: 4-H Dairy & Open-class judging
  • 10:00 am – 7:00 pm: Curious Kids & Tractor Trail; Petting Zoo & Buildings open
  • 11:00 am: Extreme Raptors
  • 12:00 pm: Story Time with the Queen
  • 1:00 pm: Carnival ($35 rides); Bear Hollow Carvers
  • 2:30 pm: Extreme Raptors
  • 3:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
  • 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Johnny V (Entertainment Tent); Bear Hollow Carvers
  • 5:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
  • 6:00 pm: Supreme Showman Contest; Antique Tractor Parade
  • 6:30 pm: Extreme Raptors
  • 7:00 pm: Crawpuppies (Entertainment Tent); Silly Safari; Warren Zeiders w/ Austin Williams (Grandstands)
  • 8:00 pm: Bear Hollow Carvers