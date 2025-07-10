Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says the department has received information about a couple of scams targeting Lake County residents recently.

“Fraudsters have been pretending to be employees of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and demanding payment for phony warrants and jail bonds, Martinez said in a statement.

Martinez also stated the following:

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Department and/or Lake County Jail will NEVER:

-Contact individuals by phone or email regarding warrants -Ask for payment for a warrant over the phone -Request payment for a warrant or bond using gift cards -Request payment for a warrant or bond through a bitcoin machine

ALL OF THESE TYPES OF REQUESTS ARE SCAMS!

If you receive a call, email or text with a similar request, please do not give any personal information. Do not agree to meet anyone requesting these types of payments in person.

Keep in mind that once these criminals have access to your funds, it can be almost impossible to recoup your losses.