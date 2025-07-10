Valparaiso, IN—Shirley Heinze Land Trust is proud to announce the achievement of a milestone in land preservation. Following the recent acquisition of the Big Eastern property in rural Starke County, Shirley Heinze Land Trust now protects more than 4,000 acres of land in northwestern Indiana.

“For over sixty years, the Lucas family has treasured and provided stewardship for this fascinating and biodiverse sand country landscape,” said Marty Lucas, President of Big Eastern, Incorporated, on behalf of the Lucas family. “When we learned of the Next Level Conservation Trust program, we realized the time had come for us to pass the torch. To make perpetual preservation and management a reality, we enthusiastically agreed to facilitate the transition by offering a bargain sale to the Shirley Heinze Land Trust.”

Preservation of the Big Eastern supports Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s strategic vision to expand geographically into Starke, Marshall, and St. Joseph counties—none of which were previously being serviced by an Indiana land trust. The strategic vision to expand into these counties to preserve land creates new conservation areas and provides both outdoor recreation and engagement opportunities.

Funding for this endeavor was generously provided by the Next Level Conservation Trust, which is the largest single infusion of state dollars into conservation in the state’s history. The program provides a match of funding to support the acquisition of land that is protected for conservation in perpetuity.

“Whether it’s through the Next Level Conservation Trust or the President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust, Hoosiers play a key role in helping us preserve land like this,” said Mark Becker, director of the Division of Land Acquisition at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. “When Hoosiers choose the blue environment license plate, they’re helping to forever protect land like this in Starke County and across Indiana. We’re proud to work alongside Shirley Heinze Land Trust to protect Indiana’s natural heritage.”

The Big Eastern preserve encompasses over 425 acres of land, preserving black oak dominated sand savanna, sand prairie, emergent marsh, riparian habitat, and woodlands. Plans for the future management of the property include ongoing stewardship efforts to maintain its ecological health, with a focus on sustainable practices.