On Wednesday, July 09, Porter County officials and staff held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the newly renovated areas of the Porter County Administration Building, including the Health Department, Veterans Service Office and Coroner’s Office.

The $1.48 million project began in October 2024 and wrapped up in June, 2025. With support

from ARPA, Health First Indiana and COVID immunization funding, the upgrades improve both

the workspaces and services provided to Porter County residents.

“We’re excited to welcome people into a space that truly meets the needs of our patients and staff,” said Carrie Gschwind, administrator for the Porter County Health Department. “These improvements will help us provide better care in a more comfortable and private setting.”

The Veterans Service Office saw a major transformation, tripling its work area and adding new features, including a private waiting room and a secure, monitored entrance.

“Our Veterans have already told us how much they appreciate the new space,” said Khris Molchan, Director of the Porter County Veterans Service Office. “It’s more accessible, more secure and much more welcoming.”

Improvements also include a designated conference room for the Health Department, a new break room for Veterans Office staff and expanded office space for the Coroner’s Office.