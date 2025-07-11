The LaCrosse location of Heinold & Feller burned last night and appears to be a total loss. From the FACEBOOK page of Heinold & Feller Tire Company & Lawn Equipment
“The LaCrosse location of Heinold & Feller burned last night and appears to be a total loss. God is so good. No one was hurt, we believe all the fire department people are safe even though they work so hard. How thankful we are for the community where we live. There were at least 13 volunteer fire departments and the hazmat department working together like hand in glove, and so many people offering support and prayers. We have never experienced this with such amazing volunteer support, and we love and appreciate what everyone has done.
Joe Feller comments
“It has been a long night and some of these dedicated people are still at it. God bless all of the incredible people at the 14 fire departments that were involved in getting this out. We are sorry for the disruption this will cause at our LaCrosse location but we are thankful for all of your prayes and patience as we sort this out and move forward”. Joe Feller
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire crew.