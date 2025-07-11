“The LaCrosse location of Heinold & Feller burned last night and appears to be a total loss. God is so good. No one was hurt, we believe all the fire department people are safe even though they work so hard. How thankful we are for the community where we live. There were at least 13 volunteer fire departments and the hazmat department working together like hand in glove, and so many people offering support and prayers. We have never experienced this with such amazing volunteer support, and we love and appreciate what everyone has done.