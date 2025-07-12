The Following press release is from the City of Michigan City:

Michigan City, Indiana — In light of recent news from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) regarding incentive approvals for several planned data center projects across the state, including one in Michigan City, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch offers the following clarification:

Earlier this year, the City of Michigan City and the City Council were made aware of a potential data center development. Out of respect for the exploratory nature of the proposal, Mayor Nelson Deuitch’s administration and members of the Council entered into non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to review the concept in a confidential executive session on May 19.

While initial discussions took place, no formal agreement was ever reached at the local level.

Unfortunately, the developer did not present any binding commitments that would ensure

lasting benefits for Michigan City residents.

“Any major project of this magnitude must bring tangible value and benefits to Michigan City residents,” the mayor said.

The project as presented—a capital investment of $800 million with limited job creation and no assurances of community reinvestment or substantial tax impact—did not meet the criteria Mayor Nelson Deuitch’s administration uses to evaluate major developments.

“No formal proposal regarding local incentives has been brought to the City Council for consideration, and at this time, there are no plans to pursue the project,” she stated. “Michigan City welcomes innovation and responsible investment, but our administration will always advocate for economic growth that is equitable, transparent, and in the public interest.”

The Mayor and City leadership remain committed to fostering development opportunities that bring shared prosperity and long-term value to all residents.