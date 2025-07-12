In Porter County an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close U.S. 12 under State Road 249 beginning on or after Monday, July 14.

U.S. 12 will first be closed in the eastbound direction for approximately three days. Traffic going eastbound on U.S. 12 will be diverted to southbound State Road 249 and can use the official detour of U.S. 20 and State Road 149. Traffic will have access to eastbound U.S. 12 from northbound State Road 249.

U.S. 12 will then be closed in the westbound direction for approximately three days on or after Thursday, July 17. The official detour will follow State Road 149 and U.S. 20. Westbound U.S. 12 will have access to northbound State Road 249 (Port of Indiana) but not southbound State Road 249.

Work will be confined to the area between the U.S. 12 ramps to and from State Road 249. These closures are for beam setting for the State Road 249 bridge replacement project over U.S. 12.