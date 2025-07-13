La PORTE, IN – Cheeseburger connoisseurs won’t want to miss the final event in the Friday Night Live series, according to Civic & Events Director Gregory Pietsch.

Cheeseburger in Paradise will return to Downtown La Porte on Friday, August 8, from 6-10 p.m. Featuring local burger vendors, a beer garden and a live musical performance by the female-fronted yacht rock cover band the Yacht Rock-ettes, this event is free and open to all ages. After two successful downtown events, Pietsch said this one will be the perfect endcap to the summer.

“We’ve had a great summer with all our downtown events, but the fun isn’t over yet,” Pietsch said. “Our Cheeseburger in Paradise event will be the perfect ending to a fantastic season of Friday Night Lives, and we hope to pack our downtown for an evening full of live music and delicious food.”

This event has been made possible by La Porte Seamless Gutter. For more information on this event and others, visit livinthelakelife.org.