HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Associate Professor of Nursing Julia Rogers was named a 2025 fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, one of the highest professional distinctions for nurses.

Induction as an academy fellow is a prestigious recognition of a nurse’s contributions to health care through innovative, evidence-based solutions and advocacy for health outcomes in their communities. Rogers joins a distinguished cohort comprising nursing professionals who are leaders in health care policy, research, administration, practice and academia. Just over 3,200 professionals have been inducted from around the world since 1973.

“I am deeply honored to be named a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing,” said Rogers. “I could not have achieved this recognition without the support of my two sponsors, who played a crucial role in the Fellowship application process: Patti Ludwig-Beymer, professor of Nursing at PNW and Jamesetta Newland, editor of The Nurse Practitioner Journal. Their sponsorship provided the foundation for my career in nursing education, research and practice. I look forward to paying it forward and mentoring the next generation of advanced practice nurses.”

The American Academy of Nursing serves as a professional organization for the advancement of health policy and practice through the synthesis and sharing of nursing knowledge. The academy’s mission focuses on achieving health equity through policy in nursing leadership, innovation and science.

Rogers’ scholarship focuses on advanced pathophysiology. Among her teaching initiatives, she leverages augmented and virtual reality 3D visualization learning tools to teach PNW nursing students, which her research has shown helps them better retain information. Rogers also serves as a pulmonary/critical care nurse practitioner, where she bridges academic innovation with clinical excellence while mentoring the next generation of NPs.

Earlier in 2025, Rogers received the American Association of Nurse Practitioners’ (AANP) Award for Outstanding Contributions for the state of Indiana. The accolade recognizes nursing professionals for advancing the NP profession through education, research or policy initiatives. Rogers was named an AANP fellow in 2022.

