Through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, Indiana has deployed a team of first responders to Texas to assist with search and rescue operations. “This highly trained team will consist of five first responders from local agencies, led by Team Lead Chief Jeremy Pell of the White River Township Fire Department, along with three certified search dogs,” the IDHS said in a statement.

The team includes: Chief Jeremy Pell and K9 Rosie, White River Township Fire Department

Officer Carter Pell, Speedway Police Department

Lt. David Scholl, White River Township Fire Department

Sergeant Matthew Zarrella and K9 Toby, retired Rhode Island State Police Canine Commander

Amy Sitler and K9 Luna, Indiana Department of Homeland Security

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the IDHS said.

The team arrived in Texas on Friday to begin assisting with operations.