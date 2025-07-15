Closures to affect Mishawaka (EXIT 83), South Bend West (EXIT 72), and Elkhart East (EXIT 96) for toll lane safety improvements

ELKHART, Ind., – ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is announcing overnight closures at three toll plazas for toll lane safety improvements. The closures will take place in a three-phased approach through the end of September.

Toll Plaza Closure Schedule is as follows:

•Mishawaka (EXIT 83) on Monday, July 21 – Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. E.T.

•South Bend West (EXIT 72) on Monday, August 4 – Saturday, August 23, 2025, from7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. E.T.

•Elkhart East (EXIT 96) on Tuesday, September 2 – Monday, September 29, 2025, 7:00p.m. to 5:00 a.m. E.T.

During these closures, access to the plazas will be restricted. Signage will be in place to notify drivers in advance. These upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience and safety on the Indiana Toll Road. The work will take place overnight to minimize disruption and reduce daytime traffic impacts.

Customers are reminded to choose the appropriate payment lane when entering or exiting toll plazas, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and never back up in toll lanes. For a smoother travel experience, please ensure your E-ZPass is active and securely mounted to your windshield. Using the correct lane not only keeps traffic flowing efficiently but also helps prevent unnecessary delays.