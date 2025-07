In Lake County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor has lane closures on U.S. 41 between Kane Street and Michigan Street.

U.S. 41 has alternating lane closures through late October for bridge painting and bridge deck overlay operations.

INDOT says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area and delays during peak times.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.