PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — The Chesterton Fire Department was one of multiple agencies responding to Sagers Lake on Monday afternoon, after a paddleboarder went missing, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

Just before 5:20 p.m. the CFD and others were dispatched to Sagers Lake—located northeast of the intersection of Sager Road and Martinal Road—after the 63-year-old Illinois man was seen to go underwater and not surface.

The man was recovered approximately 30 minutes later by a Conservation Officer diver. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation shows the man had a life jacket with him but was not wearing it,” the DNR said.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family.