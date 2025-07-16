In Porter County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor has begun a pipe lining project on State Road 49 between U.S. 6 and C.R. 600 N.

Work has begun with shoulder closures in the area until approximately early August for pre-phase construction activities. There will then be alternating lane closures from early August through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.