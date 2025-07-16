Kyle Dean Named Principal at Kingsbury Elementary

La Porte — La Porte Community School Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of

Kyle Dean as Principal of Kingsbury Elementary School for the 2025-26 school year.

Mr. Dean has most recently served as Principal of Michigan City High School since 2021. Under

his leadership, the school achieved significant improvements in academic performance and

graduation rates through innovative student support programs, including MTSS, Success Team

initiatives, and enhanced Professional Learning Communities.

He previously served as Assistant Principal at Westville Middle/High School and holds a

Master’s degree in School Administration and Supervision from Indiana State University.

“I have a genuine appreciation for elementary students and miss the meaningful interaction that

comes with supporting their unique developmental needs,” stated Mr. Dean. As a father of three

young daughters, he brings both professional expertise and personal understanding of the

elementary school experience.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Dean to the La Porte Community School Corporation family,”

said Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “His proven track record of student success and

commitment to fostering inclusive learning environments make him an excellent fit for our

Kingsbury Elementary community.”