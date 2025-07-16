In order to accommodate INDOT bridge construction near South Shore Line tracks in Portage, the SSL will provide temporary busing substitution for late evening/overnight train passengers beginning Tuesday, July 22, through overnight Friday, July 25, 2025.

The temporary bus bridge will be in place for eastbound passengers between 9 p.m. – 3 a.m., between Miller, Portage/Ogden Dunes, and Dune Park. No bikes will be permitted on buses.

The temporary busing includes the following trains:

Weekday EB Tr 33, Tr 133, Tr 35 & Tr 101 bused between Miller, Portage/Ogden Dunes, and Dune Park 7/22-7/25.

All other train service operates as regularly scheduled between Miller & Dune Park.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the SSL published train schedule between Miller and Dune Park.

Passengers on Tr 33, Tr 133, Tr 35 & Tr 101 will detrain at Miller to board buses for Dune Park, and board SSL trains again at Dune Park to continue their eastbound trips. Portage/Ogden Dunes passengers will be transported via bus from Miller to Portage/Ogden Dunes.