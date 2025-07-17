Press Release, Indiana Department of Education:

Math Proficiency Continues to Increase Across All Grade Levels; English/Language Arts Proficiency Remains Relatively Flat Year-Over-Year

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today presented results from the spring 2025 administration of the Indiana Learning Evaluation and Assessment Readiness Network (ILEARN). Results show that math proficiency continues to increase across all grade levels, while English/Language Arts proficiency remained relatively flat year-over-year.

“The literacy and numeracy skills developed in early grades are essential as students begin to explore career options, engage in hands-on learning, and ultimately, make decisions about their next steps after graduation,” said Governor Mike Braun. “While we continue to see students growing in math proficiency, this year’s results remind us all of the need to continue our focus in both early and adolescent literacy.”

Statewide, 40.6% of Indiana’s students are at or above proficiency standards in ELA, and 42.1% of students are at or above proficiency standards in math. This is up 0.1 and 5.2 percentage points respectively since 2021, which represents the current Indiana baseline. Key takeaways from the data include:

Since the 2021 baseline, ELA proficiency has increased across most grade levels, although not as significantly as math proficiency. Third grade: 1.6 percentage point increase Fourth grade: 1.8 percentage point increase Fifth grade: 1.3 percentage point increase Sixth grade: 0.6 percentage points increase Seventh grade: 3.2 percentage point decrease Eighth grade: 1.2 percentage point decrease

Most grade levels remained within one percentage point of last year’s results in ELA. The largest year-to-year increase was in grade three (1.7 percentage points). The largest year-to-year decrease was in grade seven (3.9 percentage points).

Since the 2021 baseline, math proficiency has increased significantly across all grade levels. Third grade: 2.8 percentage point increase Fourth grade: 5.5 percentage point increase Fifth grade: 2.9 percentage point increase Sixth grade: 6.7 percentage point increase Seventh grade: 5.4 percentage point increase Eighth grade: 6.7 percentage point increase

Most grade levels increased more than one percentage point in math compared to last year. Only grade three had a decline (0.9 percentage points). The greatest change was in grade eight (3.1 percentage point i ncrease ).

Students in grades five and eight had year-over-year increases in both ELA and math.

Specific student populations are seeing improved growth. Since the 2021 baseline, math proficiency rates are higher for all student populations in 2025. Black students had year-over-year increases in both ELA and math (0.9 and 2.0 percentage points respectively) and had the highest percentage point increase of all students in ELA. Black and Hispanic students had the highest year-over-year percentage point increases of all students in math (2 percentage points). Students in special education had year-over-year increases in both ELA and math (1.3 and 0.4 percentage points respectively) and had a greater year-over-year increase in ELA than their general education peers. Students receiving free/reduced price meals had a greater year-over-year increase in math than students not receiving free/reduced price meals (1.4 percentage points). English learner students had a year-over-year increase in math (0.6 percentage points), but declined 1.1 percentage points in ELA after an increase in 2024.

