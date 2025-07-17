HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Sinai Forum at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced the lineup of notable speakers joining its 2025 season. The speaker series will feature renowned personalities who will engage in topics spanning science, geopolitics, journalism, music, photography and storytelling.

Platon, a distinguished portrait photographer, opens the season on Sept. 14. Platon’s visual storytelling is illustrious, as he has photographed more world leaders than anyone else in history, including six American presidents. His photography publications include over 30 covers produced for Time magazine. Since 2008 he has served as a staff photographer for the New Yorker and has earned a Peabody and two National Magazine awards for his photo essays. Platon returns to the PNW Sinai Forum after appearing in 2018.

Storied astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will join the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest on Dec. 7. Tyson’s career of advancing and advocating for science has included service on two aerospace commissions appointed by former President George W. Bush, numerous literary publications and on-camera hosting for several science-focused television and radio programs. Aside from his Ph.D. in Astrophysics, he holds 27 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen.

Additional speakers to be featured during the 2025 season will include Nathan Gunn and Julie Jordan Gunn, an operatic baritone and renowned pianist, respectively; David Pogue, Emmy-winning CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, to discuss artificial intelligence and its effect on healthcare and ethics; and Jennifer Griffin and Greg Myre, journalists with Fox News and National Public Radio (NPR), respectively.

The PNW Sinai Forum continues its legacy and mission of bringing community members together to find inspiration, education, enlightenment and entertainment with leading personalities from around the world.

“Communities that discuss diverse perspectives on crucial issues emerge stronger and are enriched by the wisdom and empathy gained from understanding differing viewpoints,” said Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest.

Program tickets, as well as dates, times and location information, are available at pnw.edu/sinai-forum. College and high school students can attend programs for free by registering on the PNW Sinai Forum website and presenting their student IDs.

2025 PNW Sinai Forum programs will be hosted at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind., and at Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, Indiana. Programs begin promptly at 4 p.m. CDT, with doors opening to all ticketholders at 3 p.m.

Since 1953, over 350 speakers have engaged and inspired audiences through the forum. Visit pnw.edu/sinai-forum for more details.

Platon — Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

“The Power of Unity: Rekindling the Spirit of Optimism”

Platon, a master storyteller and photographer, captures the essence of humanity through portraits of both powerful figures and everyday people. His work reveals the power of unity in times of division, urging us to embrace our differences as a force for positive change. “Something is fundamentally shifting in the values of our society,” says Platon. “It is time to celebrate a new set of cultural heroes: those who inspire us with their courage and move us with their integrity and compassion for fellow men and women.” Through his evocative presentation, Platon fosters connection, reflection and a renewed sense of hope.

Nathan Gunn and Julie Jordan Gunn — Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

“The Heart of the Matter: A Life Together in Music”

“The Heart of the Matter: A Life Together in Music” celebrates the extraordinary journey of musicians Nathan Gunn and Julie Jordan Gunn. This intimate program offers a heartfelt exploration of their shared passion for music, blending their exceptional talents in a harmonious journey through classical repertoire and personal anecdotes. Nathan Gunn, celebrated baritone, and Julie Jordan Gunn, renowned pianist, captivate audiences with their deep musical connection and rich storytelling, creating a profound experience that resonates with the essence of love and music.

David Pogue — Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

“Artificial Intelligence: Ethics and its Effects on the Healthcare Industry”

David Pogue, an Emmy-winning CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, technology expert and bestselling author, presents a program titled “Artificial Intelligence: Ethics and its Effect on the Healthcare Industry.” Pogue delves into how AI is revolutionizing healthcare, from improving patient outcomes through predictive analytics to enhancing personalized treatment plans. He also addresses the ethical challenges to bias in medical algorithms. Pogue emphasizes the need for responsible integration of AI in healthcare to ensure it benefits all patients while maintaining transparency and trust. He also explores broader ethical questions surrounding AI, including its potential impact on privacy, autonomy and decision-making in various industries.

Jennifer Griffin and Greg Myre — Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

“The Middle East and a Larger Look at Global Security and Diplomacy in a Changing World”

Jennifer Griffin, Chief National Security Correspondent for Fox News and her husband, Greg Myre, NPR’s National Security Correspondent, co-authored “This Burning Land: Lessons from the Front Lines of the Transformed Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.” Drawing from their extensive experience reporting in Jerusalem beginning in the early 2000s, they provide a unique perspective on the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Griffin and Myre will explore the evolving dynamics of global security and diplomacy, highlighting how regional conflicts impact international relations. Their insights shed light on the challenges of navigating diplomacy in a rapidly changing world and emphasize the critical role of understanding these issues in today’s geopolitical landscape.

Neil deGrasse Tyson — Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025

“Adventures in Science Literacy”

In “Adventures in Science Literacy,” Neil deGrasse Tyson explores the essential role science literacy plays in shaping our understanding of the universe. He highlights the wonders of discovery and the consequences of ignorance, urging audiences to embrace curiosity and the pursuit of knowledge. Through humor and insight, Tyson demonstrates how science empowers us to make informed decisions and unlock new possibilities in our everyday lives. His presentation inspires a deeper appreciation for science’s impact on society and personal growth. In this illustrated talk, examples of each will be drawn from across time and cultures, culminating in a commentary on the state of science in America today.

