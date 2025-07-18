Edgewood Elementary in Michigan City is welcoming their new principal, Mrs. Viressa Davis.

“Mrs. Davis is a proud Indiana native with over 20 years of experience in education, Edgewood Elementary School said on their Facebook page. “She’s taught both elementary and middle school, led school improvement efforts, and most recently supported families across a district with enrollment and school choice. What matters most to her? Students feeling safe, loved, and excited to learn. As a wife, mom, and lifelong educator, Mrs. Davis brings a big heart and a strong belief that every child can thrive. She’s eager to meet our amazing Edgewood students, families, and community. Feel free to stop by, say hello, or reach out with questions. Let’s make it a fantastic year together!”