The Town of Chesterton has announced the launch of their new website dedicated to the Town of Chesterton Comprehensive Plan Update – “your one-stop hub for updates, events and ways to get involved,” the Town of Chesterton said on their Facebook page.

“Follow along, share your voice and help shape the Town we all call home.

“Be sure to participate in the survey – Your feedback is important to ensure that the Chesterton Comprehensive Plan is representative of the community and the residents’ needs.”

The website can be fpund at www.townofchestertoncomprehensiveplan.com