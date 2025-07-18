La Porte police officers recovered a stolen van and arrested the suspect on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to E Street early Tuesday for a reported vehicle theft. A witness saw a man flee in the van around 6:30 a.m. Using Flock cameras, officers located the vehicle on McClung Road.

A felony stop was initiated, and the driver, Joshua D. Murray, was taken into custody.

Murray is facing charges including theft – vehicle / prior conviction, resisting law enforcement causes bodily injury and motor vehicle- driving while suspended- prior suspension within 10 years. The stolen van was returned to its owner with minor damage.

Two officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest.