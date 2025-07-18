The City of Michigan City gave the following roadwork notice for today, July 18:

Milling (the removal of the surface) will be done on:

— Salem Court from Welnetz Road to Coolspring Avenue

— Westwood Drive from Southwind Drive to US 421

Paving will be done on:

— Southwind Drive from Ohio Street to the East Dead End

— South Court from Ohio Street to Southwind Drive

— South Court from the Dead End to Larkspur Lane

Roads will remain open to traffic with traffic control while crews are working. All road construction is weather permitting and subject to change. Updates will be provided as they become available.